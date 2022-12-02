Trending:
Harper’s 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University’s 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night.

Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jordan Minor led the Warriors (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Ziggy Reid added 13 points and two blocks for Merrimack. Mykel Derring also had nine points. The Warriors prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

