Harris leads South Florida over Charleston Southern 79-59

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:07 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Harris’ 15 points helped South Florida defeat Charleston Southern 79-59 on Friday night.

Harris shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (3-6). Russel Tchewa added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamir Chaplin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kalib Clinton added 11 points for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories