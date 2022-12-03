On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Harris scores 18 in North Carolina Central’s 127-40 win

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:02 pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris’ 18 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Saint Andrews (NC) 127-40 on Saturday.

Harris shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (5-4). Cameron Butler added 13 points while finishing 6 of 6 from the floor, and they also had 10 rebounds. Kris Monroe shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Allan Taylor finished with 12 points for the Knights. Sincere Clark added eight points and seven rebounds for Saint Andrews.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

