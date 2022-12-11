On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hawkins puts up 20, SFA downs Paul Quinn 103-40

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins’ 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.

Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The...

READ MORE

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins’ 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.

Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Sama’zha Hart, who finished with 15 points. Mohammed Bensalah added eight points and eight rebounds for Paul Quinn. Trevoin Shaw also recorded six points.

___

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News