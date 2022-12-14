Trending:
Hayman and SFA secure 80-79 OT win over Louisiana Tech

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 11:22 pm
1 min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kyle Hayman scored 18 points, including eight in the overtime, AJ Cajuste made a driving layup just before the buzzer and Stephen F. Austin defeated Louisiana Tech 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Hayman also had five rebounds for the ‘Jacks (6-4). Sadaidriene Hall scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Cajuste was 5-of 9-shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 11 assists and a career-high five steals. Louisiana Tech also got 16 points from Kenny Hunter. Jordan Crawford also had 13 points.

Williams was fouled as he made a layup with 4 seconds to play and hit the and-1 free throw to give Louisiana Tech a 79-78 lead but Cajuste took the inbounds pass and a raced to the other end, slicing between defenders before kissing the ball off the backboard for the winning layup.

Nigel Hawkins scored eight points in the first half for SFA, who trailed 34-32 at halftime. SFA outscored Louisiana Tech by two points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 68-68. Hayman finished 2 of 2 from the field on the way to their eight points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories