Hendricks and UCF win 80-77 in OT against Samford

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 5:52 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 21 points and Brandon Suggs scored five points in the overtime as UCF defeated Samford 80-77 on Sunday.

Suggs made two foul shots with five seconds left for the three-point lead before Bubba Parham missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hendricks was 6 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Knights (6-2). CJ Kelly added 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Darius Johnson recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The Bulldogs (6-4) were led in scoring by Jermaine Marshall, who finished with 15 points. Jaden Campbell added 15 points and three steals for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

