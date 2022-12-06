Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High Point defeats Furman 85-82

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 29 points in High Point’s 85-82 win against Furman on Tuesday night.

Zack Austin scored the last two points of the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

House added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-1). Abdoulaye scored 21 points, going 8 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Austin recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point...

READ MORE

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 29 points in High Point’s 85-82 win against Furman on Tuesday night.

Zack Austin scored the last two points of the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

House added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-1). Abdoulaye scored 21 points, going 8 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Austin recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Hien added 15 points for Furman. JP Pegues also had 12 points.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories