Holden scores 22 as Towson downs Long Island 74-64

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 22 points helped Towson defeat LIU 74-64 on Friday night.

Holden added five assists for the Tigers (8-1). Nicolas Timberlake scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Charles Thompson was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quion Burns led the Sharks (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Marko Maletic added 18 points for LIU. In addition, R.J. Greene had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories