Holmes scores 24 as Dayton knocks off Wyoming 66-49

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 10:37 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 24 points as Dayton beat Wyoming 66-49 on Saturday night at the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

Holmes was 10-of-15 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (7-5). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Koby Brea recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Holmes was 10-of-15 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (7-5). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Koby Brea recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Noah Reynolds finished with 20 points for the Cowboys (5-6). Hunter Thompson added 14 points for Wyoming. Hunter Maldonado also had six points, five assists and three steals.

Dayton entered halftime up 35-21. Holmes paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Dayton outscored Wyoming by three points over the final half, while Holmes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

