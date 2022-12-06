Trending:
Idaho wins 76-66 over North Dakota

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Isaac Jones’ 19 points helped Idaho defeat North Dakota 76-66 on Tuesday night.

Jones also had nine rebounds and six blocks for the Vandals (4-5). Divant’e Moffitt added 14 points while going 4 of 12 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line, and they also had six assists. Nigel Burris was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Fightin’ Hawks (5-6) were led in scoring by B.J. Omot, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. North Dakota also got 13 points, six rebounds and five assists from Jalun Trent. Elijah Brooks also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

