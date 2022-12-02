Trending:
Idaho’s 2nd-half blitz leads to 84-47 ripping of N. Illinois

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 11:11 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Divante Moffitt scored 22 points shooting 9 for 13 and Isaac Jones scored 17 points and Idaho pulled away in the back end of the first half and Idaho beat Northern Illinois 84-47 on Friday night.

Idaho posted its first-ever win against the Huskies in the four-game series. Its 49-second-half points marked a season-high in 20-minutes of play this season.

Michael Hanshaw’s layup gave Idaho a 17-16 lead with 6:35 before halftime and the basket kickstarted a 20-8 run for Idaho (3-5) to close the half up 35-24.

Northern Illinois’ (3-6) Keshawn Williams scored 10 points.

