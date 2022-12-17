On Air: Federal News Network program
Jacksonville wins 72-63 against Charleston Southern

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 6:22 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan scored 15 points as Jacksonville beat Charleston Southern 72-63 on Saturday night.

Nolan added six assists for the Dolphins (6-3). Jordan Davis scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Osayi Osifo was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 20 points and two steals for the Buccaneers (3-7). Kalib Clinton added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Tahlik Chavez finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

