Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jeffers’ 18 lead Radford past North Carolina Central 80-78

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 18 points as Radford beat North Carolina Central 80-78 on Thursday night.

Jeffers was 6 of 8 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (5-3). Shaquan Jules scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added three blocks. Bryan Antoine recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4...

READ MORE

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 18 points as Radford beat North Carolina Central 80-78 on Thursday night.

Jeffers was 6 of 8 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (5-3). Shaquan Jules scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added three blocks. Bryan Antoine recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (4-4) were led by Kris Monroe, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds. North Carolina Central also got 14 points, five assists and three steals from Justin Wright. In addition, Daniel Oladapo finished with 12 points.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories