Sports News

Jefferson, Smith lead Little Rock over Philander Smith 83-54

The Associated Press
December 12, 2022 11:45 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson totaled 17 points, D.J. Smith scored 16 and Little Rock cruised to an 83-54 victory over Philander Smith on Monday night.

Deantoni Gordon finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (3-7). Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ethan Speaker just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Aaron Johnson topped the Panthers with 12 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories