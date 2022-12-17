On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Johnson, Pili lead No. 13 Utah women past Riverside 92-45

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 4:00 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and No. 13 Utah blitzed UC Riverside 92-45 on Saturday.

Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, making 6 of 19 from 3-point range and 14 of 17 from the foul line.

Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-7), who shot 29% (17 of 59), made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21.

Ten Utes scored in the first half that ended with them on top 43-15. They shot 52% and held Riverside to 25%.

After the Highlanders hit the opening basket, Utah raced to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, scoring the last 10 points. The Utes added an 11-0 run in the second quarter.

There was another 10-0 run in the third quarter, with Johnson scoring six.

All 12 Utes grabbed a rebound, 11 scored and 11 had an assist. Pili had a career-high five assists, matching Ines Viera. Johnson was 8-of-11 shooting, Pili 7 of 10.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

