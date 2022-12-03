On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson scores 22, North Alabama downs Morehead State 81-75

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 22 points in North Alabama’s 81-75 victory against Morehead State on Saturday.

Johnson was 5 of 10 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line for the Lions (5-4). Jacari Lane scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Bryson Dawkins recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Eagles (4-5) were led in...

READ MORE

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 22 points in North Alabama’s 81-75 victory against Morehead State on Saturday.

Johnson was 5 of 10 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line for the Lions (5-4). Jacari Lane scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Bryson Dawkins recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Eagles (4-5) were led in scoring by Mark Freeman, who finished with 18 points and five assists. LJ Bryan added 12 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell also had nine points.

___

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News