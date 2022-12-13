Trending:
Johnson’s 25 lead Mary Hardin-Baylor over Texas State 71-65

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 10:32 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Josiah Johnson had 25 points and Mary Hardin-Baylor beat Texas State 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Crusaders. Ty Prince scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nathan Stolz recorded 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

The Bobcats (6-5) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Nate Martin added 13 points and six rebounds for Texas State. In addition, Jordan Mason finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories