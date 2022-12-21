Jokic’s latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to put... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to put up those stats in a single game. Chamberlain did it four times.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown scored 16 for Denver.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Denver, which never trailed, shot 59% and built a 21-point lead in the first quarter. Jeff Green’s running dunk over Ziaire Williams made it 37-14 and prompted a Memphis timeout 22 seconds into the second.

Memphis got within nine in the third period, but the Nuggets went back ahead by 20 and led by 13 entering the fourth. The Grizzlies made it 92-84 midway through the fourth but Denver used a 13-3 run to put it away.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Desmond Bane missed his 17th straight game with a sprained big toe on his right foot. … Jaren Jackson Jr. had three blocks in his first nine minutes and finished with five, three shy of his career best set Dec. 12 against Atlanta.

Nuggets: Coach Michael Malone said Michael Porter Jr. is increasing his workload while rehabbing a heel injury and could return Friday against Portland or Sunday against Phoenix. … Jamal Murray (sore left knee) was inactive. Christian Braun finished with 13 points in his first career start in place of Murray. … Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning and former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sat courtside. Both played on the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 title team.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

