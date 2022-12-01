Trending:
Jones scores 16, Wofford defeats Presbyterian 76-63

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Messiah Jones had 16 points in Wofford’s 76-63 victory over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Jones shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Terriers (5-3). Jackson Paveletzke shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Carson McCorkle recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

The Blue Hose (2-7) were led in scoring by Crosby James, who finished with 18 points. Owen McCormack added 11 points for Presbyterian. Trevon Reddish also put up eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories