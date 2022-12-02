Trending:
Kelly, Moore lead Georgia Tech past Northeastern 81-63

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:00 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 16 points apiece and Georgia Tech rolled to an 81-63 victory over Northeastern on Friday night.

Kelly made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Yellow Jackets (5-3). Moore was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Reserve Rodney Howard scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and fellow backup Lance Terry scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (1-6) with 11 points. Masai Troutman and Jared Turner both scored 10 off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.

Kelly sank 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range and scored 11 points to help Georgia Tech take a 42-26 lead at halftime.

Telfort hit 1 of 2 free throws to get the Huskies within 49-37 with 15:52 left to play. From there, Terry scored four in a 9-0 run to push Tech’s led to 21 and the Yellow Jackets were never threatened.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 24-3 all-time against members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories