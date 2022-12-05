Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kennesaw State knocks off Charleston Southern, 76-65

The Associated Press
December 5, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-65 victory against Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Youngblood shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Owls (6-3). Demond Robinson added 10 points while going 5 of 8 and 0 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks....

READ MORE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-65 victory against Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Youngblood shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Owls (6-3). Demond Robinson added 10 points while going 5 of 8 and 0 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Quincy Adekokoya recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers (2-6) were led in scoring by Tyeree Bryan, who finished with 23 points. Taje’ Kelly added 13 points and three steals for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|12 2022 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|12 Warfighters in Action: Col. Sheffield,...
12|12 Elastic at DoDIIS Worldwide 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories