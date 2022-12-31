Kevin Huerter hits late 3-pointer, Kings beat Jazz 126-125

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds.
Huerter scored 30 points to help Sacramento improve to 19-15, with coach Mike Brown returning after missing the past two games because of COVID-19. Domantas Sabonis added 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists.
Markkanen scored 36 points for Utah (19-19). Jordan Clarkson had 25 points and nine assists, and Mike Conley scored 17 points.
The Jazz took their first lead of the game at 94-91 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter on a 3 by Conley. There were 12 lead changes.
TIP-INS
Jazz: The Jazz dropped to .500 for the first time this season. … Utah is 7-14 on the road.
Kings: KZ Okpala received a flagrant foul after kneeing Walker Kessler in the stomach on a drive to the basket in the first half.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Host Miami on Saturday night
Kings: At Memphis on Sunday.
