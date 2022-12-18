Trending:
King scores 21 to lead Valparaiso over Elon 71-66

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 4:42 pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King scored 21 points and Valparaiso beat Elon 71-66 on Sunday.

King made 7 for 11 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Beacons (5-7). Quinton Green scored 16 points with six rebounds. Connor Barrett hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Max Mackinnon finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Phoenix (2-10). Sam Sherry added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Sean Halloran had 11 points and three steals.

Valparaiso was outscored by eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

