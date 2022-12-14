Trending:
King’s 25 lead Jacksonville State over Reinhardt 97-63

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 11:22 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King had 25 points in Jacksonville State’s 97-63 win over Reinhardt on Wednesday night.

King shot 8 for 13, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (5-5). Skyelar Potter scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Clarence Jackson shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tafari Thomas led the way for the Eagles (0-1) with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Reinhardt also got 12 points from Jamison Syphore. In addition, Nate Louis had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

