Kinsey’s 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 6:22 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey’s 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

JT Shumate finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Rockets (7-4). Rayj Dennis added 21 points and eight assists for Toledo. Ra’Heim Moss also had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

