Koroma scores 19 as Cal Poly beats California Baptist 64-53

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 11:47 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 19 points in Cal Poly’s 64-53 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Koroma shot 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Mustangs (4-3). Chance Hunter shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points.

Joe Quintana led the Lancers (5-4) with nine...

Joe Quintana led the Lancers (5-4) with nine points. Riley Battin added eight points and seven rebounds, while Tre Armstrong had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

