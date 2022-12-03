On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Koureissi guides Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 74-39

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:17 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Koureissi had 16 points in Jacksonville’s 74-39 victory over Trinity Baptist on Saturday night.

Koureissi also added five rebounds for the Dolphins (4-2). Kevion Nolan had 13 points, while Jordan Davis scored 11.

Jacquez Anderson and Michael West led the Eagles with eight points apiece. Marc-Joubert Maisonnet had three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

