Koureissi guides Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 74-39

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Koureissi had 16 points in Jacksonville’s 74-39 victory over Trinity Baptist on Saturday night.

Koureissi also added five rebounds for the Dolphins (4-2). Kevion Nolan had 13 points, while Jordan Davis scored 11.

Jacquez Anderson and Michael West led the Eagles with eight points apiece. Marc-Joubert Maisonnet had three steals.

