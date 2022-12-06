Trending:
Lakers star Davis leaves game vs Cavs with flu-like symptoms

TOM WITHERS
December 6, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star center Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms and will not return.

Davis, who scored 99 points in his previous two games, scored only one point in eight minutes. He didn’t attempt a shot while adding three rebounds and two assists.

The Lakers announced early in the second quarter that Davis was done for the night.

The eight-time All-Star was named Western Conference player of the week on Monday after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in four games.

Davis scored 55 points in Sunday night’s win at Washington. He scored 44 in the previous game against Milwaukee.

He’s averaging 28.6 points and 12.8 rebounds in 21 games for the Lakers, who have won eight of 10 after starting 2-10.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
