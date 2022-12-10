Trending:
Langborg has 13 as Princeton beats Monmouth 91-54

The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 9:27 pm
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 13 points as Princeton beat Monmouth 91-54 on Saturday night.

Langborg was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (8-2). Xaivian Lee scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Keeshawn Kellman recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. The Tigers extended their winning streak to eight games.

Klemen Vuga led the Hawks (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two steals. Myles Ruth added nine points for Monmouth. In addition, Jack Holmstrom finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

