On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lewis scores 30, Pepperdine defeats Northern Arizona 88-69

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis’ 30 points led Pepperdine over Northern Arizona 88-69 on Saturday night.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Waves (5-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 17 points, making 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Houston Mallette shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (3-7) were led by Liam Lloyd with 13 points. Jalen Cole added 10 points, while Carson...

READ MORE

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis’ 30 points led Pepperdine over Northern Arizona 88-69 on Saturday night.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Waves (5-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 17 points, making 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Houston Mallette shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (3-7) were led by Liam Lloyd with 13 points. Jalen Cole added 10 points, while Carson Towt had nine points and eight rebounds.

Pepperdine outscored Northern Arizona by 17 in the second half behind 14 points from Mitchell.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News