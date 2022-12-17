On Air: Federal News Network program
Lindenwood defeats Knox 77-42

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022
SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Tommie Williams had 14 points in Lindenwood’s 77-42 victory over Knox on Saturday.

Williams added four steals for the Lions (5-6). Keenon Cole scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Chris Childs shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Prairie Fire (2-9) were led by Jordan Rayner, who recorded 10 points. Cade Windham added seven points and seven rebounds for Knox. Matthew Garife also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

