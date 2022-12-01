Lowell scores 20 as Portland defeats Multnomah 100-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wyatt Lowell helped lead Portland over Multnomah on Wednesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 100-79 victory. Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish... READ MORE

Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lions (2-2) were led in scoring by Tyrese Taylor, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Charles Jones Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Multnomah. In addition, Zach Richardson finished with 10 points.

Portland entered halftime up 41-34. Vucinic paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Portland outscored Multnomah by 14 points over the final half, while Gorosito led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

