Sports News

Luis Enrique out as Spain coach after World Cup elimination

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 6:47 am
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation said Thursday that Luis Enrique will not continue as coach of the men’s national team following its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The announcement comes two days after Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.

