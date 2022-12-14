Magic beat Hawks 135-124 for 4th straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020-21... READ MORE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020-21 season.

Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

DeAndre Hunter scored 20 of his 25 points in the second quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 19 points and 16 assists. The Hawks have lost five of six.

Hunter scored 20 of Atlanta’s final 28 points in the first half, help cut the deficit to 14.

The Hawks got the lead down to eight, but Ross finished the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Mo Bamba opened the fourth quarter with another to make it 108-94.

Hawks: The Hawks shot 8 of 21 with seven turnovers in the first quarter. … F John Collins missed a seventh straight game since injuring his ankle in the Hawks’ last visit to Orlando on Nov. 30.

Magic: Eight players scored in double figures, tying a franchise record. … G R.J. Hampton volunteered to leave the team and play two games with the G League’s Lakeland Magic before rejoing the Magic in Boston on Saturday. … C Wendell Carter Jr. missed a 14th game with right plantar fascia.

Hawks: At Charlotte on Friday night.

Magic: At Boston on Friday night.

