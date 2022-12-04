Trending:
Maring has 30, Houston Christian tops Southwestern Adventist

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 6:02 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Bonke Maring’s 30 points led Houston Christian over Southwestern Adventist 94-62 on Sunday night.

Maring had 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Huskies (2-7). Pierce Bazil scored 16 points and Maks Klanjscek added 15.

The victory broke a five-game skid for the Huskies.

Ephraim Viadex finished with 16 points for the Knights (0-3). Southwestern Adventist also got 12 points and two steals from Billy Gould.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories