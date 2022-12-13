Mashburn lifts unbeaten New Mexico over San Francisco 67-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points, including four in a game-ending 8-0 run, and New Mexico stayed unbeaten with a 67-64 victory over San Francisco on Monday night. Mashburn hit 7 of 15 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Lobos (10-0). His pull-up jumper with 1:46 left gave New Mexico the lead for good. Jaelen House pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Khalil Shabazz... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points, including four in a game-ending 8-0 run, and New Mexico stayed unbeaten with a 67-64 victory over San Francisco on Monday night.

Mashburn hit 7 of 15 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Lobos (10-0). His pull-up jumper with 1:46 left gave New Mexico the lead for good. Jaelen House pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Khalil Shabazz paced the Dons (8-3) with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Tyrell Roberts had 13 points, six boards and four assists. Volodymyr Markovetskyy came off the bench to score 12 and grab eight rebounds.

Markovetskyy’s dunk with three minutes remaining gave San Francisco a 64-59 lead.

