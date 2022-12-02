Trending:
McCollum scores 27 to help Siena hold off Canisius 74-70

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:57 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win against Canisius on Friday night.

McCollum shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Saints (5-3). Jackson Stormo scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Michael Baer recorded 10 points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Jordan Henderson led the way for the Golden...

Jordan Henderson led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-5) with 18 points. Jamir Moultrie added 17 points for Canisius. In addition, Jacco Fritz finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories