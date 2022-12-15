Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McCormack’s 21 lead Presbyterian past Elon 69-63

The Associated Press
December 15, 2022 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Owen McCormack scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Elon 69-63 on Thursday.

McCormack also contributed seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (3-9). Marquis Barnett added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Houston Jones recorded nine points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Phoenix (2-9) were led...

READ MORE

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Owen McCormack scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Elon 69-63 on Thursday.

McCormack also contributed seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (3-9). Marquis Barnett added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Houston Jones recorded nine points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Sean Halloran, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Sam Sherry added 14 points for Elon. In addition, Zac Ervin finished with 11 points.

___

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|21 Deep Observability: Critical Solution...
12|21 Predict and Prevent Service Disruptions...
12|21 Drive Strategic Outcomes with Strategic...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories