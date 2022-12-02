Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McGhee scores 22, Liberty tops Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-59

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee’s 22 points helped Liberty defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-59 on Friday night.

McGhee added six assists for the Flames (5-3). Brody Peebles scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kyle Rode was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Ahamadou Fofana led the Hawks (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Da’Shawn Phillip added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In...

READ MORE

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee’s 22 points helped Liberty defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-59 on Friday night.

McGhee added six assists for the Flames (5-3). Brody Peebles scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kyle Rode was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Ahamadou Fofana led the Hawks (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Da’Shawn Phillip added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Zion Styles had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories