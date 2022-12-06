Trending:
Memphis beats Little Rock 87-71

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:32 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Memphis beat Little Rock 87-71 on Tuesday night.

Williams also added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Jayden Hardaway shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Keonte Kennedy was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (2-7)...

The Trojans (2-7) were led in scoring by Chris Walker, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Myron Gardner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Little Rock. In addition, Jordan Jefferson finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

