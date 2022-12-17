On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mercer beats Morehead State 79-52

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points as Mercer beat Morehead State 79-52 on Saturday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). Kamar Robertson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. James Glisson III recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4...

READ MORE

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points as Mercer beat Morehead State 79-52 on Saturday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). Kamar Robertson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. James Glisson III recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jake Wolfe finished with 10 points for the Eagles (6-6). Trent Scott added nine points for Morehead State. Jalen Hawkins also had eight points.

___

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories