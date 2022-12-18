On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 10:05 am
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

