Miller scores 24, St. Thomas beats D-III Crown (MN) 91-56

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 10:54 pm
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Riley Miller scored 24 points as St. Thomas beat Crown (MN) 91-56 on Saturday night.

Miller also contributed five rebounds for the Tommies (7-3). Andrew Rohde scored 18 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five assists and three steals. Brooks Allen shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jahmar White led the Storm (0-2) in scoring, finishing with nine points. PJ Ebeling added eight points and eight rebounds for Crown (MN). In addition, Seth Royston finished with eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

