Mitchell scores 27 as UMKC beats Lindenwood 61-47

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 11:14 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rayquawndis Mitchell had 27 points in UMKC’s 61-47 victory against Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Mitchell also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Kangaroos (4-7). Shemarri Allen scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. recorded eight points and shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the Lions (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four assists. Lindenwood also got nine points from Keenon Cole. In addition, David Ware had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

