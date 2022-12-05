Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
DuVal 40, Anacostia, D.C. 22
Glen Burnie 67, Concordia Prep 62
Kent Island 62, Wicomico 36
Keyser, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 51
Oakland Mills 55, Centennial 28
St. Mary’s Ryken 92, Westlake 31
Stephen Decatur 50, James M. Bennett 15
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43, Holton Arms 35
___
