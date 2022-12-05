Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 5, 2022 9:47 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

DuVal 40, Anacostia, D.C. 22

Glen Burnie 67, Concordia Prep 62

Kent Island 62, Wicomico 36

Keyser, W.Va. 56, Northern Garrett 51

Oakland Mills 55, Centennial 28

St. Mary’s Ryken 92, Westlake 31

Stephen Decatur 50, James M. Bennett 15

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43, Holton Arms 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

