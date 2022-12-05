Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 76, North Harford 32
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 49, Worcester Prep School 44
Havre de Grace 68, Bel Air 38
Heights 66, Seton School, Va. 52
Heritage Academy 82, Carroll Christian 67
Kenwood 78, Aberdeen 71
Key 63, Perry Hall Christian 56
Lackey 74, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 72
Northeast – AA 61, Digital Harbor 22
Pallotti 83, Salisbury 49
Parkville 81, Atholton 64
Patterson Mill 77, North East 41
Perry Hall 68, Edgewood 64
Reservoir 61, Milford Mill 52
St. Maria Goretti 80, Bethel, Va. 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
