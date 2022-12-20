Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 1:38 am
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, Northwood 34

Bethesda 59, Winston Churchill 49

Blake 76, Montgomery Blair 60

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In...

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, Northwood 34

Bethesda 59, Winston Churchill 49

Blake 76, Montgomery Blair 60

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 53

Calvary Christian 79, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 63

Damascus 62, John F. Kennedy 38

Dundalk 65, Hammond 53

Franklin 66, Carver Arts & Tech 22

Frederick 83, South Hagerstown 52

Germantown Friends, Pa. 63, Pasadena Chesapeake 60, OT

Hereford 64, Towson 56

        Read more: Sports News

Howard 48, Clear Spring 42

Linganore 72, Thomas Johnson 66

Long Reach 77, Old Mill 47

Magruder 51, Poolesville 42

McDonough 51, Huntingtown 47

Meade 75, Indian Creek 61

Milford Mill 54, Loch Raven 47

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

National Christian Academy 72, Independence, Va. 68

North Dorchester 63, Col. Richardson 44

Northwest – Mtg 54, Clarksburg 52

Oakland Mills 70, Lansdowne 49

Parkville 79, Gilman 66

Quince Orchard 51, Seneca Valley 44

Severna Park 70, North Point 50

Sherwood 69, Paint Branch 48

Smithsburg 51, Williamsport 44

Springbrook 56, Rockville 46

Stephen Decatur 74, Pocomoke 59

Thomas Stone 81, Annapolis 51

Walkersville 69, Boonsboro 38

Western STES 63, Woodlawn 51

Westminster 52, Glenelg 35

Wheaton 72, Watkins Mill 37

Wicomico 85, Chincoteague, Va. 39

Wise 58, Atholton 50

Wootton 78, Richard Montgomery 75

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News