Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 70, Northwood 34
Bethesda 59, Winston Churchill 49
Blake 76, Montgomery Blair 60
Brunswick 55, Catoctin 53
Calvary Christian 79, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 63
Damascus 62, John F. Kennedy 38
Dundalk 65, Hammond 53
Franklin 66, Carver Arts & Tech 22
Frederick 83, South Hagerstown 52
Germantown Friends, Pa. 63, Pasadena Chesapeake 60, OT
Hereford 64, Towson 56
Howard 48, Clear Spring 42
Linganore 72, Thomas Johnson 66
Long Reach 77, Old Mill 47
Magruder 51, Poolesville 42
McDonough 51, Huntingtown 47
Meade 75, Indian Creek 61
Milford Mill 54, Loch Raven 47
National Christian Academy 72, Independence, Va. 68
North Dorchester 63, Col. Richardson 44
Northwest – Mtg 54, Clarksburg 52
Oakland Mills 70, Lansdowne 49
Parkville 79, Gilman 66
Quince Orchard 51, Seneca Valley 44
Severna Park 70, North Point 50
Sherwood 69, Paint Branch 48
Smithsburg 51, Williamsport 44
Springbrook 56, Rockville 46
Stephen Decatur 74, Pocomoke 59
Thomas Stone 81, Annapolis 51
Walkersville 69, Boonsboro 38
Western STES 63, Woodlawn 51
Westminster 52, Glenelg 35
Wheaton 72, Watkins Mill 37
Wicomico 85, Chincoteague, Va. 39
Wise 58, Atholton 50
Wootton 78, Richard Montgomery 75
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
