On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moore leads Fresno State over UC Irvine 80-66

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 22 points as Fresno State beat UC Irvine 80-66 on Saturday night.

Moore had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-5). Jordan Campbell scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Donavan Yap finished 6 of 8 from the field and scored 15. The victory broke a five-game skid for the Bulldogs.

The Anteaters (6-3) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 12 points....

READ MORE

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 22 points as Fresno State beat UC Irvine 80-66 on Saturday night.

Moore had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-5). Jordan Campbell scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Donavan Yap finished 6 of 8 from the field and scored 15. The victory broke a five-game skid for the Bulldogs.

The Anteaters (6-3) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 12 points. DJ Davis had 11 points, while Justin Hohn scored 10.

Fresno State entered halftime up 47-41.

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News