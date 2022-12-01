Trending:
Mount St. Mary’s takes down Saint Peter’s 73-58

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:47 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin’s 28 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 73-58 on Thursday night.

Benjamin added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-4). Deandre Thomas added 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Frantisek Barton recorded eight points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Peacocks (4-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Murray, who finished with 13 points. Isiah Dasher added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. Jayden Saddler also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories