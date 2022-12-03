On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Murray puts up 19 as Rider defeats Mount St. Mary’s 68-65

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:57 pm
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr.’s 19 points helped Rider defeat Mount St. Mary’s 68-65 on Saturday night.

Murray added eight rebounds for the Broncs (3-4). Mervin James scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Allen Powell shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Benjamin finished with 18...

Jalen Benjamin finished with 18 points for the Mountaineers (4-5). Deandre Thomas added 14 points and seven assists for Mount St. Mary’s. Malik Jefferson also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

